US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies aged 84, family says

Prominent United States civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, an outspoken critic of apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 84, his family said.

In a statement, Jackson’s family said the founder of the Rainbow/PUSH coalition — a US civil rights and social justice organisation — had died “peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family”.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity, a tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote, leaving an indelible mark on history,” the family said.

Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family but to the oppressed, the voiceless and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality and love uplifted millions and we ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he’d lived by.”

Jackson campaigned for US sanctions against the apartheid government in South Africa and participated in protests in his country against the policy, in addition to calling for the release of political prisoners such as Nelson Mandela.