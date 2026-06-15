Ibala turns PVC waste into school bags in Soweto Youth Month handover

As South Africa prepares to mark 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Uprising, a schoolbag handover at Uncle Tom's Community Centre in Soweto linked questions of education, unemployment and environmental sustainability.

On Friday, 12 June, Page 82 Media's corporate social investment arm, Ibala, donated 100 schoolbags made from recycled PVC advertising banners to learners from KwaNtsikana Junior Secondary School. The handover took place during a Youth Month event hosted by the City of Johannesburg's Library and Information Services, which brought together community members, faith leaders, local government representatives, learners and people who witnessed the events of June 1976.

The initiative forms part of Ibala's effort to reduce waste generated by advertising campaigns while creating employment opportunities through the local production of upcycled goods. Used PVC banners collected from businesses, municipalities and event organisers are repurposed by South African workers into durable school and conference bags rather than sent to landfill sites.

“We wanted to create a bag that does more than carry books; it tells a story,” said Zama-Africa of Page 82 Media. “Every day, these learners walk to school carrying a reminder that something people see as waste can be turned into something valuable. It shows them that their community cares about their future and the journey they are on.”