Soweto Class of 2026 gripped by AI

On Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and infrastructure, Lehohla has found that privatisation disrupted grids and hollowing out SOE training base.

Lehohla said unscientific outsourcing created “a domestic skills collapse”.

On the state of black education, the study found that 500 000 pupils lost before reaching secondary school, while 250 000 completed matric.

The findings pointed to a collapse in the country’s grants system.

“The grants state fallacy fails local community internal value addition.”

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Lehohla described communities as “generous with their information” during research.

“Each time they get counted, they say who they are, where they are, how they live, how they work, how they play and how they suffer.

“The balance of the information, substantively is about how they suffer.

“And they have aggregated that information.

“That information is there.

“What I've done is to aggregate it at community level for them to discuss and converse about the 30 years of their experiences.

“As they do that, they'll find solutions.

“Communities at schools and churches must use this power of their own information,” said Lehohla.

Lehohla’s research has been driven by teachings of Chief Mohlomi - a revered traditional healer, philosopher and traditional leader who served as the primary mentor to Lesotho’s King Moshoeshoe I, the founding father of the Basotho nation.

He said Mohlomi’s teachings and philosophies, fundamentally shaped the diplomatic, compassionate and nation-building strategies that Moshoeshoe later became famous for - “knowing yourself”.

Mohlomi achieved influence through intellect, diplomacy, and generosity rather than violence.

He advised young Moshoeshoe to rule with patience and kindness - teaching him that a true leader should protect his people rather than conquer through bloodshed.

"In his teachings, Mohlomi advocates knowing yourself and the people you lead," Lehohla said.

“Society has provided the data through which they know themselves - how they lead in a positive way. From knowing yourself and who you lead, helps in mobilising stakeholders for productive ends. Society must mobilise themselves as stakeholders for productive ends - not to be exploited.”

Lehohla has described the AI as creating “new instruments of power”.

“These are the new instruments of power that are based on AI, guaranteeing generational value needed by the current generation.

“The new generation must be better than the current generation,” said Lehohla.

On the siphoning of wealthy capital, Lehohla has done country comparative studies.

"In China, there's no siphoning, with all siphoning meant for the benefit of that society," Lehohla continued.

“In the rest of the other eight countries, which include South Africa, United States, Brazil, Indonesia and Nigeria, siphoning of wealth benefits politically-connected individuals. While India is making amends, things are worse in South Africa. Mining and finance are sectors of the economy going together, because the two operate in the same space. They de-invest from manufacturing, with manufacturing, manufacturing having to survive and then face financial drain.

“In the US, financialisation is the biggest siphon. The cross-country comparison of out-in is real.”

Reflecting on his experience of explaining technical concepts to the youth, Lehohla said he did not expect much participation and enthusiasm.

“I was scratching my head all the time, talking to my son and saying, how are we going to get this information in the hands of society?

“Now I'm going to be a teacher - just going to schools and they will participate.

“Once young people and society grasp it; nobody will ever cheat them – something we hand down to the Class of 2026.”

Commenting on youth participation, Osman said it as “amazing to see the knowledge and impact that data already has on these young learners”.