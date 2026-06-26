Fifa’s mandatory hydration breaks: Ruining football’s soul, one three-minute pause at a time

Football has always been a game of two halves. Raw, continuous and unforgiving. That simplicity is what makes it the world’s game. Yet under Fifa rules, this essence is being eroded by mandatory three-minute hydration breaks, rigidly enforced midway through each half (around the 22nd minute in the first and 67th in the second).

Unlike previous heat-dependent pauses, the stops occur in every match, regardless of temperature, weather or stadium conditions. The referee blows the whistle, players sip water and the match clock keeps ticking while a countdown clock tells everyone exactly when play must resume.

What was once fluid drama is becoming segmented television content. The fact is Fifa is quietly turning football into four quarters and the sport is worse for it.

The damage to momentum is immediate and devastating. A dominating team building irresistible pressure can have its rhythm shattered just as the opposition nears collapse. The three-minute pause allows regrouping, tactical resets and recovery that the stronger side never earned. The artificial equalisation kills the very drama that defines great football. Spectators, both in the stadium and at home, feel the loss of entertainment value as surging atmospheres are punctured by awkward lulls and forced segmentation.

Most egregious, however, is Fifa’s stubborn refusal to account for modern stadium realities. Many venues hosting World Cup matches feature advanced retractable roofs and sophisticated climate control systems.

The engineering marvels shield players from the elements, maintaining comfortable, air-conditioned conditions, regardless of scorching external heat or blazing sun. Inside the sealed environments, temperature and humidity are carefully regulated. They are often cooler and more pleasant than a typical African league match on an overcast day.

Yet Fifa mandates the same three-minute hydration breaks as if players were enduring desert conditions. The blanket policy is not player welfare. It is bureaucratic laziness that ignores technological progress and venue-specific facts. Retractable roofs were built precisely to neutralise weather as a variable, yet Fifa treats them as irrelevant, enforcing pauses that serve no genuine health purpose in such controlled settings.

The disregard for context ties directly into the shameless over-commercialisation of “the people’s game”. Broadcasters eagerly sell the predictable three-minute slots to advertisers, transforming a supposed health measure into reliable revenue. The universal application ensures maximum ad inventory across every fixture, regardless of need. Player welfare matters but flexible, condition-based protocols or better use of natural stoppages would protect athletes far more intelligently than carving every match into artificial quarters.

Football’s greatest strength has always been its uninterrupted passion. Ninety minutes (plus stoppage time) where momentum, skill and willpower flow without artificial interruption. By standardising the hydration breaks, especially in state-of-the-art stadiums with retractable roofs, Fifa is commercialising the very rhythm of the game.