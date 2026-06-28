Bafana Bafana crash out of FIFA World Cup in Round of 32

Bafana Bafana suffered a heartbreaking loss to FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada on Sunday to send them crashing out of the competition.

A 90th minute winner by Stephen Eustáquio was enough to send Canada into the round of 16 where they will face either the Netherlands or Morocco.

Bafana Bafana were resilient throughout the game with centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi being the stand out player for the South Africans, but just could not see the game through stoppage time to take the game to extra time.