Every mine begins with a plan, but the best ones shape far more than production targets. Adelaide Mokonyama is helping design the future of South Africa's mining industry, combining engineering precision with long-term thinking to ensure one of the country's most critical resources is extracted responsibly and efficiently. As senior mine planner at Arnot OpCo, Mokonyama, 32, transforms geological data into practical mining strategies that keep operations productive and commercially viable. Armed with an MSc in Engineering (Mining), she has led the design and evaluation of new open-pit mining projects, integrating geological modelling, strip ratio optimisation and cost analysis to improve project economics. She has also developed life-of-mine schedules that secure reliable coal supply to power stations while maintaining product quality and operational continuity.

In an industry where women remain underrepresented, Mokonyama is quietly reshaping expectations through technical excellence and confident leadership. She approaches every challenge with the belief that innovation begins by questioning assumptions and seeing beyond perceived limitations. Her mentor, Bontle Sibiya, has shown her that African women belong at the forefront of engineering and decision-making, inspiring her to dream bigger while creating opportunities for others to do the same. Looking back, Mokonyama would remind her younger self of one simple truth: courage often comes before confidence, and the greatest opportunities are found just beyond self-doubt.