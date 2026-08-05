By day, Advocate Refilwe Manaka drafts contracts that shape housing developments. Beyond the office, she is working to build something less tangible but equally important: hope for communities too often left behind. At 32, Manaka balances her role as a legal specialist in contracts at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) with leading the Manaka Foundation, a non-profit she founded to tackle poverty and inequality through practical, community-led solutions. What began as a personal commitment to helping those in need has grown into an organisation delivering humanitarian aid, education support, youth development and skills programmes in rural and under-resourced communities, where access to opportunity remains limited. For Manaka, meaningful change begins by listening before leading. Her foundation works alongside communities to identify their greatest needs, building partnerships that create lasting social and economic impact rather than short-term relief. She credits her mother as her greatest influence, admiring her compassion, resilience and ability to lead with humility. Guided by the belief that "God does not call the qualified; He qualifies the called", Manaka approaches every challenge with faith, consistency and purpose, determined to leave every community stronger than she found it.