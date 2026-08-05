Aisha Adam is redefining what it means to be a pharmacist. For her, medicine is not only about what is dispensed across a counter but about who is seen, supported and given a fair chance to heal.

As a community service pharmacist at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, Adam, 24, provides pharmaceutical care to incarcerated patients, reviewing prescriptions, monitoring medicine use and strengthening continuity of care. She has also developed a centralised pre-release medication project to support sentenced offenders as they prepare to re-enter society.

Her influence extends far beyond the pharmacy. Adam serves on the executive committee of the South African Association of Hospital and Institutional Pharmacists (Saahip) and contributes to the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa Young Pharmacists' Group. In 2026, she established Saahip's first nationally coordinated youth-inclusion liaison structure, connecting young pharmacists across all provincial branches with senior professional leadership.