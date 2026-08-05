Alethu Sive Bam, 29, is helping businesses rethink one of their most valuable assets: customer relationships. In an age when companies compete for attention by the second, he is proving that long-term growth is built not by attracting more customers but by understanding, retaining and creating lasting value for the ones they have.

As founder and CEO of LVFCYCL, Bam helps businesses across South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom design customer life cycle strategies that drive retention, customer loyalty and sustainable revenue growth. His work spans CRM strategy, marketing automation and customer journey optimisation. Bam also leads life cycle marketing at Parcelhero, where he develops data-driven campaigns that enhance customer experience and commercial performance. His expertise has earned international recognition.

Bam was shortlisted for Dotdigital's Marketer of the Year award and contributed to the team that won Marketing Team of the Year. He has led more than 500 life cycle marketing campaigns for brands including Adidas South Africa, Virgin Active, Parcelhero and Probio7, reaching more than 10 million customers. Beyond business, he serves as head of membership at Bhuddasliga, helping grow one of Cape Town's leading football communities through innovative partnerships.