Alex Bezuidenhout, 21, is helping organisations rethink how they innovate in a world where change has become the only constant. As founder of INSO, a global innovation consultancy, he works with businesses, governments and institutions to accelerate innovation while asking a more fundamental question: What is worth building in the first place?

His client list spans multinational corporations, startups and public institutions across sectors including finance, telecommunications, defence and space.

INSO has partnered with organisations such as the University of Oxford, the British Army, FNB, Barclays and KPMG, while Bezuidenhout also led the Guernsey Innovation Report, the island's first consolidated roadmap for economic growth and innovation.

His work has attracted international attention, with coverage by the BBC, ITV and The Citizen. This year he will speak at Innovation Week and TEDx Salon Prague, one of Europe's leading innovation events. Beyond consulting, he co-hosts The Good Ideas Club, a podcast featuring conversations with global visionaries, leaders and innovators, notably a former chief operating officer of Google.