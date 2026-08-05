Amukelani Maluleke, 24 is showing that entrepreneurship is about more than launching successful businesses it is about creating opportunities for others to succeed. With a growing reputation in strategic communications and youth development, he is building a career where commercial success and social impact go hand in hand.

As COO of Prime Narrative Co, Maluleke oversees the agency's operations, leading the delivery of marketing, branding, public relations and digital communication campaigns while driving business growth through strategic partnerships and client engagement. Holding a financial management N6 qualification, he has managed projects for corporate and public-sector clients, including the South African National Taxi Council, Sansboc and Equilibrium Consulting.

His influence extends beyond the boardroom. As the president of the Entrepreneurship Club at Tshwane North TVET College, Maluleke has mentored aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging young people to see business as a platform for innovation, job creation and community development. His leadership earned him recognition as a regional finalist in the Allan Gray Makers Inter-College Pitching Competition, while his growing profile has led to invitations to speak at tertiary institutions on entrepreneurship, resilience and leadership.