Politics is often judged by the headlines it generates. Amzolele Nkolisa is more interested in the lives it can change. At 26, he is building a new generation of young leaders in the Eastern Cape, convinced that meaningful leadership begins not in Parliament but in communities where people are willing to serve.

As provincial chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Youth in the Eastern Cape, Nkolisa travels extensively across the province, mentoring young activists, strengthening branches and engaging young people on issues ranging from unemployment and education to safety and service delivery. His mission is to ensure that youth voices are not only heard but also help shape political decision-making.

His leadership extends beyond party politics. Nkolisa founded the ShoesForASmile Foundation after witnessing children in his community miss school or lose confidence because they lacked proper school shoes. By providing footwear to disadvantaged learners, the initiative restores dignity while removing a barrier to education.

Mentor Yusuf Cassim has shaped Nkolisa's leadership philosophy, teaching him that lasting success is built through consistency, patience and showing up even when no one is watching.