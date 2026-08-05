Asanda Lembede, 25, believes the biggest deals are about more than balance sheets. Whether advising on cross-border mergers, renewable energy projects or private equity transactions, the Fasken associate sees corporate law as a tool to unlock investment, strengthen infrastructure and shape Africa's economic future.

An attorney of the High Court and associate in Fasken South Africa's Corporate & Commercial team, Lembede works at the intersection of law, business and development. She advises businesses, investors and development institutions on mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings and infrastructure projects, helping clients navigate complex transactions across the continent.

Her impact extends beyond the boardroom. Lembede provides pro bono legal services to the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund, mentors aspiring lawyers and university students, and co-founded a youth stokvel that promotes financial literacy and disciplined saving among young professionals.

Much of that commitment is rooted in the example set by her mother, a single parent whose sacrifices made education possible. It is a lesson Lembede has carried into her career: success means little if it does not create opportunities for others.