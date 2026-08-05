Artificial intelligence is only as powerful as the problems it solves and Atiyyah Limalia is using it to make technology more accessible for millions of people across Africa. As principal data scientist at Vodacom South Africa, she leads the development of data science and generative AI solutions that improve customer experiences, strengthen business operations and advance speech and language technologies for South Africa's diverse linguistic landscape.

Holding a Master of Science in Engineering (Electrical Engineering), Limalia, 32, has built a career translating cutting-edge research into scalable, real-world solutions. Her work spans conversational AI, multilingual language technologies, speech analytics and predictive modelling, taking innovations from concept to deployment. Alongside delivering AI systems that have enhanced digital services for millions of customers, she also conducted award-winning healthcare engineering research, developing explainable machine learning models that detect depression from voice, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can improve lives beyond the commercial sector.