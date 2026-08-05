Aurelie Msiza

Aurélie Msiza, 25, is building the technology that powers the cloud while proving that ambition is often the most powerful innovation. As a software development engineer at Amazon Web Services , she designs and develops cloud infrastructure tooling for Amazon EC2, contributing to systems that underpin digital services used around the world. Holding a bachelor of science in computer science from Lincoln Memorial University and currently pursuing a master's degree at Johns Hopkins University, Msiza has paired technical excellence with a commitment to social impact. She developed SafeCase, an encrypted mobile platform that enables survivors of abuse to securely document evidence, earning third place in the Woman in IP category at the 2026 CIPC IP Youth Awards. She was also recognised among the top 80 entrants worldwide in the Global Development Public Policy Youth Innovation Contest for iLimi Lethu, iKhaya Lethu, a community-led digital framework aimed at preserving indigenous languages in urban South Africa. Outside the tech industry, Msiza is an accomplished pageant competitor whose accolades include the International Junior Miss South Africa Leadership, Charity and Academic Excellence awards. Whether writing code, championing innovation or mentoring through example, she is driven by the belief that no dream is too ambitious. Her vision extends beyond technology to creating opportunities through education, entrepreneurship and community development.