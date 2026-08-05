Ayanda Phumo, 33, is helping shape South Africa's built environment with a philosophy that extends beyond bricks and mortar. For her, every development is an opportunity to unlock investment, create jobs and ensure that economic growth reaches the communities it is meant to serve.

As founder and director of Ayanda Phumo Consulting, she leads a multidisciplinary business specialising in property development, strategic advisory, project management and investment facilitation. Working across the public and private sectors, Phumo oversees projects from concept to completion, structuring commercially viable developments while bringing together investors, landowners, clients and strategic partners. Her work combines technical expertise with a commitment to inclusive development, ensuring commercial success is matched by meaningful social impact.

A BCom financial management graduate, certified project manager and lifelong learner with 13 additional professional certifications, Phumo has built a reputation for innovation and leadership. Her achievements include recognition at the Iconic Africa Under 40 CEOs Awards, participation in GIBS' International Leadership Development Programme, media appearances on Power FM and leadership roles that champion infrastructure delivery, quality management and the circular economy.