For Ayandamantombazanekayise Mhlongo, marketing is more than selling a product — it is about shaping culture. The campaigns she creates do not only capture attention; they celebrate African creativity, connect communities and redefine how young audiences see themselves.

At 34, she is marketing director of BASE Pulse, Pulse Media Entertainment's youth culture and entertainment television channel. Taking the brand from concept to launch, she has led its market positioning, audience growth and commercial strategy through campaigns that speak to a new generation of African consumers. Her work sits at the intersection of media, entertainment and business, building connections between brands, artists and audiences.

Currently completing a higher certificate in marketing practices, Mhlongo has earned international recognition, including a Global Promax Award, a Loeries Craft Certificate and three-consecutive appearances among Africa's Most Influential Marketers. Her success reflects a career built on bold ideas, strategic thinking and an instinct for cultural relevance.