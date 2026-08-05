Most architects are remembered for the buildings they leave behind. Benjamin Kollenberg hopes to be remembered for the communities they helped rebuild. At 33, the architectural director at Urban Think Tank Empower is redefining what affordable housing can mean in South Africa. His projects begin long before the first brick is laid, with conversations in community halls, negotiations with local government and partnerships that bring together architects, funders and residents. The result is a model that treats housing not as an isolated structure, but as the foundation for economic opportunity, renewable energy, food security and social cohesion. With a master's degree in architecture (cum laude), Kollenberg has played a pivotal role in developing a landmark public-private partnership that will unlock affordable housing across 21 sites in Cape Town. He also led the design of the award-winning Soweto Caracas Community Centre, recognised with the South African Institute of Architects' highest honour. His greatest influence was his late grandfather, architect Stanley Victor, whose curiosity never faded. Watching him embrace new ideas while remaining uncompromising on quality taught Kollenberg that great architecture is never defined by trends or accolades, but by the lives it improves long after the drawings are complete.