Bongani Baloyi is using the power of storytelling to shape how African stories are seen, remembered and understood. Whether behind the camera or mentoring emerging creatives, he believes film is more than entertainment — it is a catalyst for education, social change and cultural preservation.

As founder and creative director of Gigabytes Production and co-founder of Defining Media, Baloyi, 30, leads the creative and strategic direction of film, television and digital content productions. From documentaries and commercials to branded campaigns, he oversees every stage of production while guiding creative teams, developing client strategies and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. Since launching Gigabytes Production in 2016, he has delivered projects for government departments, broadcasters, leading brands and community organisations, creating opportunities for young creatives to enter the industry.

Among his career highlights is producing and directing the internationally recognised short film Alex Süd, which has earned multiple awards and official selections at international film festivals. He has also shared his insights through two TEDx talks, championing the role of storytelling and innovation in Africa's creative economy.