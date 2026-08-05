For Bongani Nicholas Ngomane, theatre does not end when the curtain falls. It lives on in the conversations it inspires, the ideas it challenges and the stories it preserves. Whether on stage, in research or through public engagement, he sees the arts as a powerful force for social change.

Ngomane serves as a dramaturg and acting public relations and communications practitioner at the South African State Theatre, where he combines creative insight with strategic communication to strengthen one of the country's leading cultural institutions. His work spans production development, media relations, partnerships and content strategy, ensuring theatre reaches audiences beyond the stage.

Holding a master of arts in applied drama and theatre and pursuing a PhD, Ngomane, 34, is also the founder and editor of the South African Theatre Review, a platform dedicated to critical engagement with the performing arts.

His contributions have been recognised through honours including Inside Education's 100 Shining Stars in Arts and Culture and the Human Sciences Research Council's Emerging Researcher Award.