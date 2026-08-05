Charlotte Testimony Mohale, 21, well known as Aspiring Dr Testimony, is proving that age is no barrier to transforming education. As founder and chief executive of the Early Bird Testimony Academy (EBTA), she is building a national learning platform while pursuing a bachelor of medicine and surgery at the University of Cape Town.

Balancing medicine with entrepreneurship, Mohale oversees the academy's strategy, partnerships and academic programmes, leading a team of 48 staff members and tutors committed to expanding access to quality education.

Her impact stretches across South Africa. Under her leadership, EBTA has reached more than 3 200 learners in all nine provinces, helped more than 1000 secure university admission and created dozens of jobs for young people.

Her work has earned recognition through the Anzisha Prize Fellowship as one of Africa's Top 40 young entrepreneurs, the EDHE National Champion for Studentpreneur Social Impact award and the Thensa Most Potential Growth Business award.