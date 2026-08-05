Christopher Welile Mpehle sees balance sheets differently. For him, finance is not simply about numbers — it is about widening access to healthcare and changing lives. The loss of both his parents to chronic illness shaped a career dedicated to making advanced medical care more accessible.

At 35, the chief financial officer of Ultra Focused Medical Technologies leads the financial strategy behind medical innovation. He spearheaded the acquisition of South Africa's first High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound JC 300 machine, introducing a non-invasive treatment previously unavailable in the country through a complex process involving international procurement, foreign exchange management and regulatory compliance.

Beyond the company, Mpehle holds senior leadership positions across healthcare and finance while expanding ventures through the Mpehle Group. Through his Business Day commentary, he also contributes to debates on National Health Insurance, advocating financially sustainable models that combine public policy with private investment.