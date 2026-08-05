Today's vehicles are no longer defined solely by horsepower or design — they are intelligent, connected systems powered by millions of lines of code. At 27, Chumani-Nande Sishuba is helping ensure that technology performs flawlessly before it ever reaches the driver. As a telematics specialist in the Vehicle Testing and Analysis Engineering team at Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Sishuba leads the Electrical/Electronic (E/E) Maturity Validation Project for the C-Class. She oversees the testing and validation of advanced vehicle technologies, including telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), body electronics and digital services, ensuring every system meets Mercedes-Benz's exacting quality standards before production.

A cum laude graduate with a BEngTech (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering, Sishuba has become a key contributor to the integration of Mercedes-Benz's next-generation software architecture. Beyond the factory floor, she was selected as a BeVisioneers mentor for the 2025 cohort, guiding young innovators from around the world as they develop projects with lasting social and environmental impact. Her greatest inspiration is her mother, a single parent whose sacrifices and unwavering belief in education opened doors that once seemed beyond reach. From her she learned that leadership is measured not by status, but by service and perseverance. It is a philosophy that continues to shape her career — and her belief that every challenge is an opportunity to discover a stronger version of yourself.