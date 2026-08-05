Daniél Young is a digital content producer at GQ South Africa, where he covers the people, ideas and cultural moments shaping contemporary South African life. A journalism graduate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, he writes digital features, produces multimedia content and contributes to the magazine's print edition, with a particular interest in music, fashion and popular culture.

Young, 26, has built a reputation for telling stories that celebrate African creativity and amplify voices driving the continent's cultural influence. Among his career highlights are interviewing Grammy-winning artist Tyla and British singer-songwriter Ella Mai, conversations that reflect his passion for documenting the evolution of music and the creative industries. He believes journalism is at its most powerful when it captures authentic stories that resonate with audiences while preserving the cultural moment for future generations.