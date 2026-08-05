At 31, Delaney Titus is steering one of South Africa's most demanding supply chains, proving that resilience, precision and bold entrepreneurship can open doors in an industry where trust is earned one delivery at a time.

As founder and CEO of DHG Supply Network, Titus leads a petroleum logistics company specialising in the safe transportation of bulk petroleum products for South Africa's mining sector. She oversees the company's strategic direction, business development, regulatory compliance and stakeholder partnerships, ensuring the reliable movement of fuel that powers some of the country's most critical industries.

A defining milestone in her entrepreneurial journey came when DHG Supply Network secured commercial agreements with a global energy company and a leading mining group in the Northern Cape, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the highly specialised petroleum logistics sector.

Titus draws her leadership philosophy from the teachings of Jesus Christ, embracing servant leadership and believing that success is measured by the positive impact a business has on people's lives. She also credits mentors Nonna Chili and Dr Michael Magondo with sharpening her entrepreneurial instincts and commitment to operational excellence.