Diamonds may be forged under immense pressure, but Dikeledi Skonyela believes the same is true of people. At 35, she is not only building a jewellery business — she is opening doors into an industry where women, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, have long been underrepresented. As founder of KnS Diamond, Skonyela oversees every stage of the business, from sourcing raw materials and evaluating and polishing diamonds to manufacturing fine jewellery. A qualified Level 5 diamond polisher, she is equally passionate about transferring specialised skills to the next generation, mentoring women and young people to build careers in one of the world's most technically demanding trades.

Her willingness to take risks has defined her career. Entering a traditionally male-dominated industry, she established herself on the international stage, becoming the first South African woman to sell jewellery annually at the Hong Kong Jewellery Show — a milestone that affirmed her place in the global diamond market. Skonyela credits much of her confidence to a mentor who rose from geologist to chief executive of the State Diamond Trader, proving that women belong at every level of the industry. Her message to her younger self is one she now shares with others: believe in yourself, embrace the pressure and remember that, like a diamond, true strength is revealed through perseverance.