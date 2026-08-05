Dr Bryony Fox, 30, has built hers by asking difficult questions and embracing the uncertainty that comes with answering them. Recently appointed as a Constitutional Court law clerk to Justice Savage at the Office of the Chief Justice, Constitutional Court, she brings an academic's curiosity to the country's highest court at a time when constitutional law continues to shape South Africa's future.

Fox joins the Constitutional Court after several years as a lecturer and researcher in Stellenbosch University's faculty of law, where she completed a Doctor of Laws in private law. Her research on children's rights and climate displacement earned her recognition as one of the university's Top Seven Postdoctoral Fellows and a Postdoctoral Research Award, establishing her as an emerging voice on the legal consequences of a changing climate.

She describes her career as proof that success is rarely linear. The setbacks, she says, have strengthened her confidence and deepened her empathy as much as her achievements. Her greatest influence was her grandfather, Keith Maybery, whose simple advice — "Head up, look up" — became a lesson in resilience and perspective.