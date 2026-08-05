For biomedical engineer Dr Edmund Wessels, 33, innovation is most meaningful when it improves lives. As co-founder and chief technology officer of VAS MedTech, he leads the development of FlexiGyn, a medical device designed to improve women's healthcare through accessible, patient-centred technology. Working closely with clinicians and patients, he refines the device, oversees testing and ensures it meets the rigorous safety and regulatory standards required for clinical use.

With a PhD in Biomedical Engineering, Wessels has built a career solving complex healthcare challenges through engineering innovation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he contributed to South Africa's National Ventilator Project, which produced more than 10 000 locally manufactured ventilators for hospitals across the country. In 2023, his work was recognised internationally when he received the Royal Academy of Engineering's Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, acknowledging the impact of technology developed to address real-world challenges.