Dr Itumeleng Zosela, 33, is proving that some of the most promising breakthroughs in cancer treatment begin at a scale invisible to the human eye. At the forefront of nanomedicine research, she is developing technologies that could transform how cancer is treated while ensuring the next generation of scientists sees a place for themselves in the laboratory.

As a postdoctoral research fellow at Nelson Mandela University's DSI-Mandela Nanomedicine Platform, Zosela leads the cancer research group's postdoctoral programme, designing innovative nanoparticle-based therapies for targeted cancer treatment. Her work spans research management, postgraduate supervision, scientific publishing and collaborations across academia and industry, all with the goal of advancing precision medicine.

After completing her PhD in physiology, specialising in nanomedicine, in 2025, she continued building on research into plant-based gold nanoparticles for colon cancer therapy. Earlier, she was selected as one of only four South Africans to undertake a prestigious research internship at Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, gaining international experience in pharmaceutical formulation and drug delivery. Beyond the laboratory, Zosela co-founded the Own Your Path Foundation, which mentors high school learners from disadvantaged communities and promotes STEM careers.