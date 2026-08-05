Dr Kabelo Edmond Ramohlola is among a new generation of South African scientists advancing research that could help shape the country's clean energy future. As a researcher at the University of Limpopo, he is developing affordable catalytic technologies for green hydrogen production and water remediation, work that supports the global transition to sustainable energy while addressing critical environmental challenges.
At 33, Ramohlola has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, attracting more than 1 400 Google Scholar citations and has presented his research at leading scientific conferences, including NanoAfrica, Catalysis South Africa and the South African Nanotechnology Initiative. Recognised by the University of the Western Cape as one of its science innovators for developing a low-cost catalyst to replace expensive platinum-group metals, he has also been invited to speak at the Devac-H Hydrogen Indaba.
Ramohlola credits mentor Matome Eric Machaka with instilling the discipline and confidence to pursue scientific excellence, while Professors Kwena Desmond Modibane and Emmanuel Iwuoha transformed his potential into purpose, encouraging him to champion green hydrogen research in South Africa. Beyond the laboratory, he serves as deputy secretary of the Turf-Mentz Masters Soccer League, promoting community wellness. Through research, mentorship and innovation, he is helping position African science at the forefront of the global clean energy transition.