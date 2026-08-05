Dr Khodani Lucky Tshikovhele has built a career around understanding the human mind but his greatest ambition is shaping the people who will care for it next. Equally at home in the consulting room, the lecture hall and the boardroom, he is redefining what modern psychological leadership can look like in South Africa.

As head of the psychology department at Far East Rand Hospital, Tshikovhele, 35, leads multidisciplinary mental health services while championing evidence-based care in the public sector. He also chairs the hospital's research ethics committee, guiding the ethical standards of healthcare research and mentoring emerging clinicians and researchers. Alongside his public service, he founded KTL Private Practice, a specialist psychology practice providing psychotherapy, neuropsychological assessments and medico-legal expertise in complex civil litigation.

A registered clinical psychologist with a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Limpopo, Tshikovhele believes success is measured by the opportunities created for others. Through KTL, he has employed and mentored young psychology professionals, equipping them with practical clinical, assessment and report-writing skills that strengthen the profession.