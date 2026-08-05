Dr Masedi Masekane, 32, is pushing the boundaries of nuclear physics while building scientific partnerships that extend far beyond South Africa. As a postdoctoral research scientist at NRF-iThemba LABS and Croatia's Ruđer Bošković Institute, he uses particle accelerators to unlock the composition and structure of materials, advancing research with applications ranging from forensic science to the preservation of cultural heritage.

Masekane made academic history in 2025 by earning a joint double doctorate from the University of South Africa and the University of Zagreb, becoming one of the few scientists to achieve this distinction in nuclear physics. An International Atomic Energy Agency fellow, he has gained international recognition through the Michel Cantarel Prize for outstanding early-career research and a prestigious European mobility award supporting research at Uppsala University in Sweden. Beyond the laboratory, he champions international scientific collaboration as Chair of the Council of Next-generation and Emerging Scientists (CONES), strengthening research partnerships between South Africa and Croatia and helping create opportunities for emerging scientists.