Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue - it is reshaping economies, investment and the future of development. At the centre of that shift is Dr Nozipho Sibiya-Zulu, 35, the senior policy specialist for Africa at the Principles for Responsible Investment where she works to channel private capital into climate action and sustainable development across the continent.

With a PhD in climate sciences from the University of the Witwatersrand, Sibiya-Zulu bridges science, policy and finance. She works with governments, regulators, stock exchanges and investors to strengthen responsible investment, improve sustainability disclosures and support more resilient, inclusive economies.

Her career has been recognised with academic scholarships, research awards and national recognition on SABC News' Stories Untold: Women in Science. Yet she measures success less by accolades than by impact. A pivotal influence was her mentor, Dr Alter Nyiko Mavunda Mbele, who helped her see how climate science could shape the world of sustainable finance.