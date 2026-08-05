Dr Paballo Mosala, 34, has achieved a milestone many academics spend a lifetime pursuing: earning a PhD before the age of 30. But for this emerging biomedical scientist and educator, the degree was never the destination—it was the foundation for a career dedicated to discovery, mentorship and expanding opportunities for others.

As an adjunct lecturer at the University of South Africa, Mosala balances teaching, research and student mentorship, helping shape a new generation of scientists equipped to tackle some of society's most pressing health challenges. Holding a PhD in clinical sciences and immunology from the University of Cape Town, earned in 2021, Mosala is driven by a belief that curiosity and lifelong learning are the engines of scientific progress.

Recognition has followed that commitment. In 2021, Mosala was named among South Africa's Top 50 Most Inspiring Women, before being recognised as one of Inside Education's 100 Shining Stars in 2023—accolades that reflect both academic excellence and a growing influence beyond the laboratory.