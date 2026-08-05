Dr Selisha Sooklal

Dr Selisha Sookla, 34, is helping unlock the potential of biotechnology to tackle one of medicine's greatest challenges: the discovery of new cancer treatments. As a senior lecturer at the University of South Africa (UNISA), she combines pioneering research in biocatalysis and anticancer drug discovery with a passion for developing the next generation of South African scientists.

Holding a PhD in Microbiology and Biotechnology, Sooklal leads a research laboratory focused on developing innovative biocatalysts and novel anticancer drug candidates. Her research has resulted in two patented anticancer drug candidates with commercial potential, earning her and her co-inventors three UNISA Research Excellence Awards in 2025. She has also secured competitive funding, including two NRF Thuthuka grants, which has supported international research placements at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry in Prague. These collaborations have strengthened global partnerships while introducing advanced research methodologies to her laboratory in South Africa.