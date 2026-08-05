Dr Sithembiso Mnqobi Sthandwa Ndlovu, 35, is exploring one of climate change's least understood consequences: what happens to people's mental health when disaster becomes part of everyday life. His work is helping ensure that the emotional toll of floods and extreme weather is recognised as a public health priority rather than an overlooked afterthought.

As a research associate at the Africa Health Research Institute, Ndlovu investigates how climate-related disasters affect vulnerable communities across Africa. As part of the Weather Events and Mental Health Analysis project, he leads qualitative research at the South African study site, working alongside community-based researchers, government partners and multidisciplinary teams to ensure that local experiences shape evidence-based mental health policies and disaster preparedness strategies. His work spans research design, field coordination, data analysis and the dissemination of findings through scientific publications and international conferences.

Ndlovu earned a PhD in public health from the University of KwaZulu-Natal at 32 and has contributed to establishing the division of public health at the University of the Free State. His research on the psychological impact of the 2022 Durban floods was also featured in an eNCA documentary, bringing greater public attention to the hidden human costs of climate change.