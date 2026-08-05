The future of mining will be defined not only by what we extract from the earth, but by what we create from it. Dr Sivuyisiwe Mapukata is at the forefront of that transformation, using chemistry to unlock new value from South Africa's mineral wealth while developing technologies that support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As a scientist in Mintek's Advanced Materials Division, Mapukata, 34, is pioneering research that converts locally mined minerals into high-value nanomaterials with commercial potential. Her work also tackles some of the sector's most pressing challenges, leading projects on mining waste beneficiation, carbon dioxide reduction, green hydrogen generation and gas-sensing technologies that could help reshape the country's industrial landscape.

Holding a PhD in Chemistry, she has earned recognition as an NRF Thuthuka Research Grant recipient and received prestigious NRF Innovation Honours, master's and doctoral scholarships. Her research journey has also taken her to leading institutions in Japan and Canada, broadening her global scientific perspective.