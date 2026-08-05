Food security is often discussed in boardrooms and policy papers but for Dr Thuthuzelwa Stempa, it begins in the livestock kraal.

Every healthy animal, every safe food product and every empowered farmer represents an opportunity to strengthen communities. That conviction has shaped her career as a scientist and educator.

At 33, Stempa is a lecturer in the School of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Mpumalanga.

Armed with a PhD in animal science from the University of Fort Hare, she teaches undergraduate and postgraduate students while leading research in meat science, animal welfare, food safety and sustainable livestock production. Her work focuses on practical, science-driven solutions that improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food systems and support South Africa's emerging and smallholder farmers.

Before joining academia, Stempa worked as an agricultural adviser in the Eastern Cape, providing technical support to communal farmers on animal health, nutrition and sustainable farming practices. The experience reinforced her belief that research should never remain confined to laboratories but must translate into meaningful change on the ground.

Today, she supervises postgraduate research, leads teaching and research initiatives and works closely with industry and government to bridge science and practice.