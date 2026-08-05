The future of agriculture will be shaped as much by innovation as by the farmers who feed the nation. For Dr Xola Nduku, 34, science is not confined to laboratories - it is a tool for solving real-world challenges, from food security to environmental sustainability.

Nduku is a lecturer in the School of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Mpumalanga, where she balances teaching, research, postgraduate supervision and community engagement.

Holding a PhD in Animal Science, she is building an emerging research programme focused on sustainable poultry production, exploring alternative feed resources that improve animal health, reduce production costs and strengthen food security while lowering agriculture's environmental footprint.

Her commitment to academic excellence extends beyond research. In 2026, she graduated with distinction in the postgraduate diploma in higher education from Rhodes University, reinforcing her passion for student success and evidence-based teaching.

She has also secured competitive research funding, including a Water Research Commission grant, published in peer-reviewed journals and presented her work at national and international conferences.