Dr Zweli Hlatshwayo

Zweli Hlatshwayo, 35, is advancing the science behind one of South Africa's most important industries. As chief chemist for research and development at AECI Mining Chemicals, he leads programmes that develop innovative and more sustainable chemical solutions for mining and mineral processing, translating laboratory discoveries into technologies with commercial and industrial impact. Hlatshwayo holds a PhD in chemistry from The Ohio State University, where he studied as a Fulbright Scholar and researched catalysts for carbon dioxide conversion. Before joining AECI, he worked in core research and development at Dow Chemical in the United States, building expertise in materials science, product development and industrial innovation.

His current work includes leading the development of a high-yield, locally manufacturable mineral-processing chemical with the potential to strengthen South Africa's manufacturing capability and reduce reliance on imported technologies. Beyond the laboratory, Hlatshwayo is passionate about expanding opportunities for the next generation of scientists. Inspired by his late father, who instilled in him the values of education, service and perseverance, he believes scientific excellence should create meaningful benefits for society. Whether fostering collaboration between industry and academia or mentoring emerging researchers, he is committed to ensuring that African scientists not only contribute to global innovation but also develop solutions that address the continent's most pressing challenges.