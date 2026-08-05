Municipal finances rarely make headlines when they are working well but they shape everything from service delivery to public trust. Faith Msibi, 35, is helping restore both, proving that sound financial governance can become a catalyst for confidence in local government.

As the member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance at Emalahleni Local Municipality, Msibi provides political oversight of the municipality's finances while advising the executive mayor on fiscal strategy and governance.

Her leadership has coincided with a significant turnaround: after years of stagnant audit outcomes, the auditor-general recognised Emalahleni as Mpumalanga's most improved municipality in the 2025/26 financial year after it achieved an unqualified audit.

Beyond municipal governance, Msibi is helping shape the next generation of public leadership.

As Mpumalanga youth chairperson of the South African Local Government Association, she is leading efforts to establish the association's first youth structure, while advocating for greater participation of youth-owned businesses in municipalities.

As a member of the ANC Youth League's national working committee, she has also championed youth activism and contributed to advancing the call for local beneficiation of South Africa's mineral resources.

Her greatest influence has been her elder sister, Winterose, whose entrepreneurial courage taught her that fear is natural but should never become an excuse to stand still.