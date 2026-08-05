For Fulufhelani Mashapha, financial literacy is more than balancing budgets — it is a pathway to dignity, independence and generational wealth. At 28, the founder and chief executive of Masheleni Matters Group is changing how South Africans think about money, making financial education practical, accessible and empowering.

One of South Africa's few Black female Fellows of the Actuarial Society of South Africa, Mashapha earned the prestigious FASSA designation after conquering 15 rigorous board examinations while building a demanding career. She has since channelled that expertise into a mission-driven business that develops financial education programmes, digital tools, coaching and corporate workshops that equip people to make informed financial decisions.

Her influence stretches well beyond the boardroom. Through her book, Mind Your Cents, social media platforms reaching tens of thousands of followers and speaking engagements across schools, corporates and community organisations, she is helping build a financially confident generation. Her work has also taken her onto global stages, representing South Africa at the One Young World Summit and contributing to international conversations on financial inclusion and youth empowerment.