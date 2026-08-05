For Gaone Segwe, a home begins long before the walls go up. It starts with an idea, the confidence to invest in it and someone willing to turn possibility into reality. That intersection of finance and social impact has become the foundation of her career.

Segwe is an investment manager at IHS Investments, where she structures private equity investments that unlock funding for affordable housing developments across South Africa. Behind every transaction lies months of due diligence, financial modelling, negotiation and collaboration with developers, financiers and investors — work that transforms capital into communities and opportunity.

Armed with an MBA, Segwe, 34, has established herself as one of the sector's rising leaders. She was among just 10 professionals selected for the inaugural South African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association Fellowship Programme.

She credits mentor Glad Dibetso with shaping her approach to leadership. His advice to prepare today for tomorrow's opportunities became a guiding philosophy, while his journey from humble beginnings reinforced her belief that success is built through discipline, curiosity and perseverance.