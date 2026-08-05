Money tells stories — and Gerald Mariemuthoo has built his career uncovering the ones criminals hope no one will read. At 35, the currency integrity investigator at the South African Reserve Bank leads investigations into illicit cash networks, financial crime and threats to the country's currency, working with law enforcement agencies to turn intelligence into prosecutions and protect confidence in South Africa's financial system. His instinct for investigation was forged during 13 years in the South African Police Service, where he specialised in criminal investigations and national security. Now completing an MBA at Wits Business School, Mariemuthoo believes leadership demands constant learning as much as professional discipline. His work has earned recognition in South Africa, across Africa and internationally, including Forty Under 40 Banking and Finance honours and commendations from the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, the minister of police and the Reserve Bank. Grounded by faith and family, Mariemuthoo measures success differently from most. Awards may acknowledge achievement, but he believes lasting leadership is defined by integrity, service and the institutions strengthened along the way. For him, protecting public trust remains the most valuable currency of all.