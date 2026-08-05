For Hlengiwe Penelope Mtetwa, 30, the future of law lies at the intersection of legal expertise, technology and public impact. As Expert Team Lead for Contract Lifecycle Management and Public Sector Liaison at Legal Interact, she is helping redefine how organisations manage legal risk, proving that innovation can make justice systems more efficient, transparent and accessible.

Holding a Master of Laws in Contract Law from the University of Johannesburg, Mtetwa leads multidisciplinary teams delivering AI-enabled legal technology solutions to public and private sector clients. From contract governance and workflow automation to compliance and digital transformation, she is at the forefront of modernising legal operations in an increasingly digital world.

Her influence extends well beyond the boardroom. As Executive Director of RITE Academy NPC, she champions leadership development, digital skills and work-integrated learning for young people from underserved communities. During South Africa's G20 Presidency, she represented the country as a Youth Delegate at the Y20 Summit before being appointed Co-Chair of the G20 Social Summit Track on Digital Inclusion and Equitable Transformation, helping shape policy conversations on artificial intelligence, education and the future of work.