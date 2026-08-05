Some of the most influential voices are never the ones holding the microphone. Hope Mareka has built her career behind the scenes, shaping the conversations, stories and cultural moments that reach audiences long after the broadcast ends.

At 27, the award-winning producer and creative strategist is executive producer of VOW Breakfast on VOW 88.1 FM, where she steers everything from editorial direction and scripting to guest bookings and live production. Her work is rooted in creating thoughtful content that elevates young voices, celebrates African perspectives and turns everyday conversations into meaningful public dialogue.

Mareka's creative footprint extends well beyond radio. She has produced content for YFM, managed projects at Zikhona Sodlaka Productions and coordinated programmes for the Joburg Film Festival.

Through her company, Art-Chive Media House and The Art Chive Podcast, she continues to document the stories of African creatives, ensuring their work and legacies are preserved for future generations.

A graduate of CityVarsity's Professional Acting for Camera programme, Mareka combines a storyteller's instinct with a producer's precision.