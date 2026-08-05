Law is often seen as a safeguard. Inge Laubscher believes it should also be a catalyst for growth. At 31, she has built AlphaPro Legal Solutions into an international legal and business services firm that helps companies navigate complex commercial environments through flexible, integrated legal support rather than traditional external advice.

Built without outside funding, the business now serves clients in more than 20 jurisdictions. Alongside leading her company, Laubscher is legal and regulatory compliance manager at Floww Group, a London Stock Exchange Group partner firm, overseeing compliance across cross-border private capital transactions. An attorney of the High Court with BCom Law and LLB degrees, she is completing an LLM in commercial law at the University of Cape Town, reflecting her commitment to continual professional growth.