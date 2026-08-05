At 22, Isabela Pereira is building more than a business she is building a movement that places women, youth and African entrepreneurship at the centre of economic growth. Combining enterprise with purpose, she is creating platforms that empower others to lead, innovate and compete beyond South Africa's borders. As founder and CEO of SHE FITS, Pereira leads a women's fitness apparel and wellness brand dedicated to promoting confidence, healthy living and entrepreneurship.

She oversees the company's strategic direction, product development, partnerships and market expansion while cultivating a community that encourages women to invest in their wellbeing and ambitions. Her impact reaches beyond the private sector. She is co-founder and country director of Gadef International South Africa and chairperson of Youth for Sustainability South Africa, where she champions youth leadership, sustainability and cross-border trade.

Pereira's expertise in digital trade and market access has been strengthened through specialised training in China, while appearances at the Africa Youth Future Forward Forum and the South Africa Investment Conference have positioned her among a new generation of young business leaders shaping Africa's economic future.