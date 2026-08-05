South Africa's Constitution is only as powerful as the people who understand and use it. Ismail Joosub has made it his mission to bridge the gap between constitutional principles and everyday life, helping citizens turn rights on paper into meaningful democratic participation.

As manager of the Constitutional Advancement Programme at the FW de Klerk Foundation, Joosub, 26, leads initiatives that promote constitutional literacy, accountable governance and civic engagement. His work spans legal and policy research, parliamentary submissions, public education, media commentary and youth outreach, translating complex constitutional issues into practical tools that empower South Africans to engage with democratic institutions.

Equipped with an LLB from the University of Pretoria, Joosub has played a significant role in shaping national conversations. At 25, he served on the steering committee of South Africa's National Dialogue, co-chairing its public mobilisation subcommittee and helping facilitate engagement with more than 900 civil society organisations. He also led the development of The Constitution and the Cabinet, an evidence-based report assessing members of the executive against constitutional standards and was recognised as a 2026 Sunday World Unsung Hero in the Law and Social Justice category.