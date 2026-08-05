For Jamie-Lee Davids, healing often begins where the ocean meets the shore. As Surf Therapy training manager at Waves for Change, she is helping redefine youth mental healthcare by equipping coaches with the skills to use surfing as a pathway to resilience, confidence and emotional wellbeing for children growing up in some of South Africa's most under-resourced communities.

Davids, 27, leads the organisation's national surf therapy training programme, developing learning content, mentoring Training Officers and ensuring coaches deliver high-quality, trauma-informed support. With qualifications in instructional development, trauma and behaviour, facilitation, mentoring and assessment, she has become a driving force behind strengthening the programme's impact and consistency across multiple sites. Her work ensures that every child entering a Waves for Change programme is welcomed into a safe, supportive environment where they can build trust, regulate emotions and develop life skills.

At the heart of Davids' leadership is a simple philosophy: always be kind. Inspired by her father, whose humility, generosity and unwavering presence touched everyone around him, she believes meaningful leadership starts with showing up for others, often in the smallest ways.